Rory McIlroy closes with bounce-back birdie while Scottie Scheffler is flawless at TOUR Championship

“I have never rooted so hard for somebody's ball to come back, outside of my partner in a team event,” Scheffler said. “Because we're walking to 18 and Bones told us they were going to blow (the horn) at any second, so I'm watching his ball fly towards the grandstand. I'm like, oh, my gosh, we've got no way of finishing this thing, so I was relieved when I saw it come back on the green.”