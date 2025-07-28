Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the Wyndham Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2020
|MC
|67-74
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Bhatia has -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee based on 2025 season data.
- He has an average of 0.859 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.027
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.559
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.297
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.410
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.644
|0.255
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 44th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
