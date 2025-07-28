PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Wyndham Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-2
    2023MC72-71+3
    2021MC72-73+5
    2020MC67-74+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Bhatia has -0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee based on 2025 season data.
    • He has an average of 0.859 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0270.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5590.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.297-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.410-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6440.255

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.027 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 909 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 44th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

