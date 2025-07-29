Bolton: Strategy still matters for Wyndham Championship ahead of FedExCup Playoffs

Jordan Spieth ... At 50th in the FedExCup and having made only three starts thus far in Segment 3, there’s almost no reason to holster him for the postseason if you just can’t help yourself. One-third of the gamers who have saved rosters list him as the fifth-most owned. And while he turned the page on his neck and pain in his upper back from a month ago, he did little at The Open Championship (T40) to restore our faith. Yes, I’m on record for ignoring poor results in majors, but the same logic that applies to Matsuyama can be plugged in here. If you needed one more reason to convince you to abstain, Spieth’s only top-70 finish among three paydays in four trips to Sedgefield was way back in 2013 when he lost in a playoff.