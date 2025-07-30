Adam Scott faces do-or-die scenario at Wyndham Championship ... and he loves it
5 Min Read
Adam Scott on needing a good week at Wyndham to continue his season
Written by Helen Ross
GREENSBORO, N.C. – There are plenty of reasons to play the Wyndham Championship: A Donald Ross gem in Sedgefield Country Club to test your game; the chance to put your name on the Sam Snead Cup and be part of history that dates to 1938.
And then of course, there’s the FedExCup.
This week wraps up the Regular Season and determines the 70 who advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, a three-event series that culminates with the TOUR Championship where the winner pockets $10 million. The top 10 in the FedExCup standings – who will earn shares of a $40 million payout through the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 – will be finalized, as well.
There are subplots that determine varying degrees of status for the 2026 season, as well as eligibility for elevated events, that will play out over the next three weeks. But it’s easy to see why all the points on offer this week matter and the field for the Wyndham Championship is its strongest in the FedExCup era that dates back to 2007.
Competing this week are 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Keegan Bradley, who clocks in at No. 7 and is trying to play his way onto the Ryder Cup team he will captain next month. Another Bethpage Black hopeful is No. 17 Ben Griffin, who has won twice this year.
In addition, every player ranked from No. 60 to 80 will tee it up on Thursday as the battle for Playoffs eligibility looms large. And three players – No. 23 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 15 Robert MacIntyre and Andrew Novak – have a chance of moving into the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 as Griffin, who ranks seventh, and Bradley, who is 10th, try to protect or improve their spots.
For some the FedExCup mathematics that go along with making birdies and bogeys this week can be mind-numbing. Others, though, like Adam Scott, who is on the outside looking into the Playoffs threshold at No. 85, plan to embrace the challenge.
“I actually think sometimes when it's like a last chance thing, this will be my last chance to play on the PGA TOUR potentially for some weeks, it's do or die and that's a fun way to play,” Scott said. “Sometimes we, or I have fell in the trap of like there's always next week if it doesn't work out and that's not the case here, so I think that's not a pressure but more motivation.”
Scott, who is playing in Greensboro for the seventh time, has seen both sides of the spectrum. He saw a 16-year streak of advancing to the Playoffs snapped in Greensboro two years ago despite a tie for seventh at Sedgefield. This year he likely needs a two-way tie for third or better to book his ticket to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude next week.
Scott has yet to post a top-10 finish this season – his last came at the 2024 BMW Championship when he tied for second. But he played well at Oakmont during the U.S. Open until his chances for a second major were derailed by a Sunday 79 that ended in a tie for 12th.
The 45-year-old would like nothing better than to change that this week at Sedgefield, where he has two top-10 finishes.
“It's one of the great tracks on TOUR,” Scott said. “You've just got to play some really good golf around here I think, and of course I'm looking for a big result this week to keep my season going but just generally looking for a good result. I feel like I've been playing well since May and really not gotten much out of this at all.
“It would be fun to be in the mix this weekend, and also, I still have some open wounds from a few years ago in that playoff, so it would be fun to change that.”
Scott’s wound was self-inflicted, suffered on the first hole of a six-man sudden-death playoff in 2021. He would have won the Wyndham Championship had he made his 4-footer for birdie. Instead, the title went to Kevin Kisner who birdied the second extra hole.
If life gave mulligans, that putt would be one of two the 14-time PGA TOUR champion would like to take again.
“It really, it does sting,” Scott said. “I was doing a little function last night and I talked about it, and if you asked me quickly, there are two putts that I really feel strongly about in my career and that's one of them. The other one was at the British Open one year to make a playoff with Ernie (Els).
“Yeah, the two putts I wish I could have back, really. Thinking back to it at the time, it hurt then but it kind of almost hurts more now because I haven't won since then either. It's not easy to win out here. You really do have to take advantage of those opportunities on TOUR because you just don't know when the next one's going to come.”
For Scott, whose position in the Official World Golf Ranking matches his age, momentum has been an issue this year. Three solid rounds will be followed by one like he shot on Sunday at Oakmont. Or, when his ball-striking improves, his putter refuses to cooperate.
Scott says his performance hasn’t been “terrible,” but it’s not where the former world No. 1 wants it to be.
“I need to be on the front foot a little bit, I can't be sitting back waiting for it to happen,” he said. “I've got a couple of days to put myself in contention for the weekend. I feel confident with my game that I can do that.
“It's about executing. And anyone's going to have to play well out here. The course is one of those old-style courses where you need to be in control of your golf ball.”
And your mind as the FedExCup mathematics kick in.