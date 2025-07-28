PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Wyndham Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2868-67-67-69-9
    2023T2770-67-67-69-7
    2021MC70-68-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1960.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3820.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.468-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.160-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2700.304

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.382 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 562 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

