Gary Woodland betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Gary Woodland of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2025 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th at 9-under.
Latest odds for Woodland at the Wyndham Championship.
Woodland's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T28
|68-67-67-69
|-9
|2023
|T27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.196
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.382
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.468
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.160
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.270
|0.304
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.382 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.31% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 562 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
