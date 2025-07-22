Bolton: FedExCup crunchtime at 3M Open offers opportunities across board for fantasy lineups

Chris Gotterup

... He’s No. 6 in my Power Rankings, but context matters. Plain and simple, hasn’t he already given enough? The last two weeks were special, but he preceded the first-third burst in the U.K. with six top 20s in just four months. As a conservative investor, I’m giving him a moment to catch his breath after the last major of the year. Yes, I’m aware that he committed to the 3M Open only halfway into The Open Championship, but I’d prefer that he rest right now. So, who knows, perhaps that’ll creep into his psyche at 23rd in the FedExCup during this inflection point. Impressive as you know what, and currently third in ownership at approximately 59 percent, but he presents as a trap.