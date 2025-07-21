Byeong Hun An betting profile: 3M Open
Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after teeing off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021, where he missed the cut.
An's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|78-71
|+7
At the 3M Open
- In An's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|79
|67-72-76-73
|+8
|2.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|68-69-75-67
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.384
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.301
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.173
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.494
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.239
|-0.221
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An delivered a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.91% of the time.
- An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the 3M Open.
