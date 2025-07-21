PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after teeing off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. An looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2021, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for An at the 3M Open.

    An's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC78-71+7

    At the 3M Open

    • In An's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7967-72-76-73+82.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6068-69-75-67-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3840.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.301-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1730.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.494-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.239-0.221

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An sported a -0.301 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 64.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An delivered a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.91% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

