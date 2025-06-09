PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez of France prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Perez at the U.S. Open.

    Perez's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-74+9
    2023MC76-75+11
    2022MC73-74+7
    2021MC76-74+10

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Perez has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2980.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3370.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.325-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1000.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4100.477

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

