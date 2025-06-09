Victor Perez betting profile: U.S. Open
Victor Perez of France prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances in this major championship.
Perez's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|2023
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+10
At the U.S. Open
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Perez has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.298
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.337
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.325
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.100
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.410
|0.477
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sports a 0.337 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 251 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the U.S. Open.
