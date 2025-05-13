Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Key stats for picking a winner at the PGA Championship
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Xander Schauffele (+2200): Fascinating to live in a world where the defending champ is flying under the radar. While Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler steal some of the spotlight, Schauffele is rounding into form at just the right time and has a scintillating record in majors.
- Jason Day (+8000): This number is just a touch too high for a former PGA champion who might have won here in 2017 were it not for a single bad hole. Day hasn’t missed a cut all year, with three top-10s in nine starts, and finished T8 at the Masters in April.
Props
- Corey Conners, Top 10 finish (+500): The Canadian has quietly put together a very solid start to the year, with eight top-25s in 12 starts, including five top-10 finishes. He was T11 last week, in the mix at Quail Hollow at the 2017 PGA and is among the best drivers on TOUR this season.
- Andrew Novak, Top 20 finish (+400): His T17 result last week in Philadelphia was his worst finish since late March. Novak is a Carolina guy and familiar with the area, if not the major stage. Ride one of the hottest hands on TOUR.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Bryson DeChambeau (+700):I was dead wrong about his short game at Augusta.His scrambling gave him a chance to win. I expect his long game to be more finely tuned this week, where hitting the driver is so important.
- Justin Thomas (+2000): I had him high on my list at Quail Hollow even before he won the RBC Heritage. I’ve been trying to find ways to talk myself out of picking him because of concerns with the driver, but I’m not going to do that to myself. His game is too good right now, and he’s hungrier than ever to get another major.
Props
- Tommy Fleetwood, Top 20 (+150): Statistically, Fleetwood is having a solid all-around season, and he comes in with back-to-back top 10s at Signature Events. His last three trips to Quail Hollow saw finishes of T13, T5 and T14. Clearly, he feels comfortable here.
- Patrick Cantlay, Top 20 (+160): Same logic here as with Fleetwood. There are no glaring weaknesses in his game. While I am not bullish on him to win, I feel good about this market given how consistent he is right now. He’s been inside the top 15 in six of his 10 events in 2025.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+2500): This week sets up perfectly for Åberg. Despite having the sixth-shortest odds to win, he's flying under the radar a bit with other storylines abound, and his skill off the tee (10th in SG) combined with what his peak iron play looks like could be a deadly combo at Quail Hollow. He’s had a few shaky weeks, but he loves a big stage with a Signature Event win and a top 10 at the Masters this year.
- Maverick McNealy (+11000) - We’re getting bold here at 110-1 odds, but I love what I’ve seen out of Maverick this year. Three top-three finishes including two at Signature Events and 34th in total Strokes Gained in 2025. He’s got this distance off the tee built for Quail Hollow, but is really well rounded in his irons and putting. He’s got a win under his belt at The RSM Classic and could translate that experience to a major stage.
Props
- Keith Mitchell First Round Leader (+7500): Mitchell has three first round leads in 2025, he 59-under in first rounds this year, seven shots better than anyone else, and Keith is 11th in Driving Distance with Quail Hollow favoring bombers. We’re hopping on the Thursday Keith bandwagon for a major.
- Top 10: Jordan Spieth (+360): Spieth goes for his ninth attempt at joining newly-minted member Rory McIlroy in the career Grand Slam club. I think he makes a valiant effort at his fourth major and we’ll see a classic Spieth week with a lot of ups, but also some downs as volatility always lingers with Spieth. He comes up just short of joining the career Grand Slam club.
