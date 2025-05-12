PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

    Denny McCarthy will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. McCarthy looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the PGA Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+4
    2023T2975-70-72-68+5
    2022T4873-68-74-71+6
    2021T5973-76-72-74+7
    2020T5870-69-70-73+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 29th at 5-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-70-70-72-58.438

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.088-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1960.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.120-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6240.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6120.737

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% ranks 12th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

