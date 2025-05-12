Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship

McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.

McCarthy has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.