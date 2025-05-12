Denny McCarthy betting profile: PGA Championship
Denny McCarthy will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. McCarthy looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
McCarthy's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2023
|T29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|2022
|T48
|73-68-74-71
|+6
|2021
|T59
|73-76-72-74
|+7
|2020
|T58
|70-69-70-73
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 29th at 5-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8.438
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.088
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.196
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.120
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.624
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.612
|0.737
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.196 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 633 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.85% ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the PGA Championship.
