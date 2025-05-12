Eric Cole betting profile: PGA Championship
Eric Cole tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Cole aims to improve on his previous performances at this prestigious major event.
Cole's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-71-68-72
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-69-67-67
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|66-67-71-65
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|12.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.276
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.178
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.102
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.049
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.053
|1.236
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.276 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.178 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 22.32% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 481 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.