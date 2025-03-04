Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2 Min Read
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Justin Thomas (+2800): I’m going in with Thomas once more, which probably means he’ll win next week instead. But the brimming momentum is clear, and he has shown steady improvement over the last two years at Bay Hill.
- Keegan Bradley (+5500): Bradley has had some close calls before in Orlando, and his ultra-high ball flight with irons will be a huge asset if things firm up this weekend around Arnie’s place.
Props
- Tournament-winning score over 275.5 (-120): Scheffler got to 15-under last year, but prior to that, we haven’t seen a Bay Hill winner crack 13 under on the par-72 track since Rory McIlroy in 2018.
- Michael Kim Top 10 Finish (+500): Riding the hot hand with Kim, who has contended at both TPC Scottsdale and PGA National. He finished T17 at Bay Hill back in 2017 but now faces a shorter field size to reach the top 10.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Scottie Scheffler (+360): These odds are brutal, and I’d actually advise riding the live betting and hoping for a fluctuation to move him out past +700 in the opening round. But with two recent wins here it feels like the place Scheffler kick-starts his season.
- Hideki Matsuyama (+2800): If we put the majority of our outlay on Scheffler, then I’d push out to the "high" odds of the chalk for a little nibble as well. Matsuyama is back to some of his best, seemingly playing injury-free.
Props
- Ben Griffin Top 10 (+500): I’m looking to find the juicy odds players to make their mark this week in the place markets, given a quarter of the top 10 finishes in the three Signature Events this season have been +500 or higher. Griffin is playing great golf with a couple of top fives coming in to earn his place and played well last time out at Bay Hill.
- Nick Taylor Top 10 (+850): With his approach game dialed in, Taylor becomes a sneaky chance here. The Canadian is either rocks or diamonds most weeks but I’m hoping it’s the latter at Bay Hill.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Patrick Cantlay (+3000): With two top fives in his last three starts,he might be closer to winning again than you think. He finished T4 here two years ago, so he’s proven he can play well at Bay Hill.
- Aaron Rai (+9000): Rai hasfallen under the radar since his stellar play last summer but showed that he can still get into contention after a T4 in his last start in Mexico. He’s one of the favorites in our “course fit” model on the website.
Props
- Ben Griffin Top 20 (+200): This worked last week when my top 20 hit with Alex Smalley; choosing a player I picked to win the previous week to finish decent this week. Griffin was consistently near the top of the leaderboard at PGA National. I think he continues to play well enough.
- Daniel Berger Top 20 (+175): Considering where he’s been due to injury, Berger is on a hot streak right now. At some point he will cool off, but I don’t see that happening immediately.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+1600): We’re going with back-to-back Signature Event titles. Shot 2-over in the first round and still won The Genesis Invitational. His confidence is through the roof. The year of Åberg is upon us!
- Patrick Cantlay (+3000): He’s trending in the right direction: two top fives in his last three starts. Three top 15s in five starts this year and gaining strokes across the board. I like a return to the winner’s circle for Cantlay.
Props
- Justin Thomas Top 5 (+500): Thomas has been playing some great golf. He’s notched top-10 finishes in three of his last four starts. Seventh in SG: Total this year. Almost took him outright but we’ll ride JT to a top five this week.
- Nick Taylor Top Canadian (+360): It’s been a solid season already for Taylor with a win in Hawaii. He’s fresh off a Signature Event top 10 at The Genesis Invitational, and three of the four other Canadians in the field are coming off missed cuts. +360 feels like a nice offer.
