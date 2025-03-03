Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

With the nastiest of the overseeded ryegrass rough allowed to reach four inches – up an inch from recent editions – and non-overseeded Bermudagrass greens prepped to push 13½ feet on the Stimpmeter, it matters less that the targets are a sizable 7,500 square feet and more that irons are wielded from favorable lies. Last year’s field average of 10.67 greens in regulation per round was 10th-lowest among all courses in 2024, and that represented a six-year high! Scheffler led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green while ranking second in GIR. And you’ll recall that he had quieted the demons in his putter for the second leg of the Florida Swing in leading the field in fewest putts per GIR.