Bolton: Burn the boats at Bay Hill

Jackson Suber ... As of Tuesday afternoon, the rookie is among eight who withdrew after the commitment deadline and who didn’t qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational via the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5. However, he’s the only of his subset of WDs who sits inside the last bubble for entry into THE PLAYERS Championship next week. As detailed in the latest edition of Qualifiers, there are 131 automatic qualifiers for the PGA TOUR’s flagship event. After the winners of both tournaments this weekend are added, if not already eligible, the current FedExCup standings will be used to fill the field in order. At 93rd, Suber is not in jeopardy of getting bumped, so he’s resting ahead of his debut at TPC Sawgrass.