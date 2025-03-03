PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Cameron Young will look to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-over and placed 36th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Young at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Young has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Young finished 36th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Young's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243673-70-71-76+2
    3/2/20231067-73-72-71-5
    3/3/20221370-71-76-72+1

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.6 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a -1.018 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 27.95 putts per round (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31311.6317.3
    Greens in Regulation %15564.62%62.22%
    Putts Per Round1427.9528.4
    Par Breakers4025.73%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.50%17.41%

    Young's best finishes

    • Although Young hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Young has 221 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.284. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.327 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 3.317 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.398, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5321.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-1.018-2.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.104-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.4170.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.035-1.076

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1274-64-66-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

