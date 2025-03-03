Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

Cameron Young has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging 0.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.