Cameron Young betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 6-9, Cameron Young will look to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2024, he shot 2-over and placed 36th at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Young has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- Young finished 36th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- With numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth), Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (sixth).
Young's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|3/2/2023
|10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|3/3/2022
|13
|70-71-76-72
|+1
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Cameron Young has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.181 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 311.6 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a -1.018 average that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, while he averages 27.95 putts per round (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|311.6
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.62%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|27.95
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.73%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.50%
|17.41%
Young's best finishes
- Although Young hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Young has 221 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 15th in the field at 3.284. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.327 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 3.317 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.398, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.532
|1.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-1.018
|-2.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.104
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.417
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.035
|-1.076
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.