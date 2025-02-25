Expert Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sepp Straka (+2500): Too many positives to pass up. Straka is a former winner here, chased that result with a T5 finish, and has been on a heater this year that included a win in La Quinta.
- Lee Hodges (+7000): Quietly solid to start the season, Hodges has returned to the form that saw him win at a similarly water-logged course at TPC Twin Cities in 2023. Three starts at PGA National have netted a pair of top-15 finishes.
Props
- Luke Clanton, Top 20 finish (+250): He only needs to make the cut to lock up his TOUR card, but I expect him to clear that hurdle with room to spare at PGA National after coming so close in Scottsdale.
- Camilo Villegas, Top South American (+850): Taking a flier in this six-man market on Villegas, a former winner at PGA National who contended in La Quinta and has made great strides this year with his SG: Approach numbers.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Daniel Berger (+2500): With current form and some course form coming together plus the fact he’s fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and 11th in SG: Total have me thinking Berger is getting closer and closer to joining the PGA TOUR five-win club.
- Nicolai Højgaard (+6000): Quietly coming off a top-10 last week and is being slept on in this field because of one terrible outing here a few years ago. At third in SG: Approach, and 10th in SG: Tee-to-Green plus seventh in SG: Total his numbers are popping. His "weakness" is off the tee but still right around TOUR average so if he keeps it out of the water, he will contend.
Props
- Shane Lowry, Top 10 (+250): Call this my bank builder for the week as one of the most solid performers on TOUR gets back out on the course he has come so close at many times. Recent runner-up at Pebble and seven from seven making cuts here including a bunch of top fives. Hoping the draw doesn’t discount him.
- Sepp Straka, Top 20 (+140): Another more conservative pick on a week where a lot can go wrong. But Straka is a better player than when he won here and comes back to a happy place having already won this season. Seems a no-brainer to have him somewhere on your card.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Taylor Pendrith (+3000): Now that the h+ype train seems to have quieted down, this is the time to pick him. He’s 11th on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green, our big metric this week. He’s also been top-notch off the tee, a big perk with trouble lurking at PGA National. Two recent top-10 finishes tell me he could be on the brink of a second career win.
- Ben Griffin (+4500): Win number one WILL happen at some point. I’m going to pick a place where first-time winners have had a knack recently. A T4 last week has him still believing he’s close to winning.
Props
- Alex Smalley, Top 20: (+220): This pick is back to the well from last week. But this time I don’t even need him to come close to winning. You can’t deny that his ball striking is top-notch right now. Statistically, he’s the best in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green, our big metric this week.
- Group C Winner (FanDuel) Cameron Young (+360): So, you’re saying you like Cameron Young ON PAPER but don’t want to pull the trigger on any markets? What if I were to tell you he only needs to beat four players, none of them inside the top 45 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Is that something you’d be interested in?
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Denny McCarthy (+4000): McCarthy is due. 194 starts without a win, ninth most among active players. He looked strong in his T5 finish in Scottsdale and has two other T16s this year as well. I could see a breakthrough in Tampa.
- Max Greyserman (+5000): I love the compete in this kid. 6-for-6 in made cuts this year with a top 10 and two top 25s at Signature Events. It’s a good location and field for a first-time winner.
Props
- Ryan Gerard, Top 20 (+330): Looking to hop on the Gerard train while he’s hot, coming off back-to-back top-20 finishes. He’s 29th in SG: Total in 2025, +330 feels like a great one to add on your slip.
- Cameron Young, Top 10 (+500): Young should be insulted at these odds! Sure he’s been a bit inconsistent, but a T8 at The Sentry and a T12 at WM Phoenix Open make me confident he’ll be in the mix this week.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.