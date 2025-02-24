Adam Schenk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
When he hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2, Adam Schenk will try to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 56th at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Schenk's average finish has been 39th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Schenk last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Schenk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|2/23/2023
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|2/24/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|3/18/2021
|36
|72-66-72-71
|+1
|2/27/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2/28/2019
|30
|67-71-68-74
|E
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 3.059 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranked 81st, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 171st on TOUR with a mark of -0.531.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 95th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.16%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|157
|22.04%
|22.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.79%
|13.73%
Schenk's best finishes
- Last season Schenk played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 9-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Schenk collected 583 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schenk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.904.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.531
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.094
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.026
|1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.411
|3.059
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.