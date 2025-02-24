Adam Schenk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Schenk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.

Adam Schenk has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.