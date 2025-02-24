PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Schenk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    When he hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2, Adam Schenk will try to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 56th at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Schenk's average finish has been 39th, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Schenk last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 4-under.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Schenk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20245670-69-73-68-4
    2/23/20234267-68-71-72-2
    2/24/2022MC71-73+4
    3/18/20213672-66-72-71+1
    2/27/2020MC75-70+5
    2/28/20193067-71-68-74E

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.432 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 3.059 in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranked 81st, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schenk ranked 171st on TOUR with a mark of -0.531.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 95th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1314.2
    Greens in Regulation %14465.16%65.69%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.6
    Par Breakers15722.04%22.88%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.79%13.73%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Last season Schenk played 31 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 9-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Schenk collected 583 points last season, placing 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schenk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.904.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 3.278 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk produced his best effort last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1880.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.5310.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.0940.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0261.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4113.059

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2569-75-71-73E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-69-72-68-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.