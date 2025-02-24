Vince Whaley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Vince Whaley missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Whaley has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Whaley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|3/18/2021
|36
|73-67-68-73
|+1
|2/27/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+8
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Whaley has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -2.685 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.620 (175th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.0 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Whaley ranked 151st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.337, while he ranked 100th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 39th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|306.0
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.77%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|14.58%
Whaley's best finishes
- Last season Whaley participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Last season Whaley put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Whaley collected 285 points last season, placing 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 1.224 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.640 (he finished 69th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley put up his best performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.576.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Whaley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.763 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.620
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.337
|-2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.518
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|-2.685
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.