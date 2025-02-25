Fantasy Insider: Returning to Bermuda greens matters for Cognizant Classic lineups

Sungjae Im ... As a former champ at PGA National in 2020, he knows what he’s doing around the course but too many question marks slot him in as a contrarian in his seventh appearance. He’s just 1-for-3 with a T42 since 2022, and he’s went T33-T57-MC in his last three upon arrival this season. Because he’ll be too expensive in DFS, he’s smartest for chasers in the PGA TOUR fantasy game who are in need of a speculative stud.

Jordan Spieth ... Making his tournament debut and perhaps sneaking in a start that he might lose in the summer when his third child is born . After months off to recover from wrist surgery, returned to contention in his second start with a T4 at the WM Phoenix Open but missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational the following week. If he shows signs of life again at PGA National, include him on your short list next week should he receive an exemption at Bay Hill, where he’s 3-for-3 with two T4s and a T30.

Michael Kim ... Classic trap of a guy who thrived on the West Coast and has yet to make any noise in Florida. In the four tournaments held in the Sunshine State, he’s a combined 7-for-19 with one top-30 finish (T17, Arnold Palmer Invitational, 2017). He’s 2-for-6 at PGA National and without a top 50. Granted, after years of grinding back for his card, it’s a compliment that he’s earned the deeper dive, but it’s time to lay off.