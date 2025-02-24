PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 39th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last tournament.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-71-1
    2/23/20234268-71-67-72-2
    2/24/20222569-71-75-66+1

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.957 in his past five tournaments.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR with an average of 0.237 per round. Additionally, he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 20th on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.7285.8
    Greens in Regulation %17962.06%69.01%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.0
    Par Breakers11023.90%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.96%8.77%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Last season Bezuidenhout took part in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot 3-under and finished fourth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Bezuidenhout compiled 1406 points last season, which placed him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.511, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.233-2.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.237-1.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1771.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4593.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6410.957

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30
    January 2-5The Sentry4073-70-63-72-1419
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC74-68-71-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-70-71-71-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open467-66-69-66-16123
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3976-71-69-74+220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.