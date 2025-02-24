Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 39th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/23/2023
|42
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|2/24/2022
|25
|69-71-75-66
|+1
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.957 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.233 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 58th on TOUR with an average of 0.237 per round. Additionally, he ranked 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.06%.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 20th on TOUR last season, and his 27.86 putts-per-round average ranked fourth. He broke par 23.90% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.7
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|62.06%
|69.01%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.90%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.96%
|8.77%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Last season Bezuidenhout took part in 24 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 79.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best performance came when he shot 3-under and finished fourth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Bezuidenhout compiled 1406 points last season, which placed him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that event, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.550.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.511, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.233
|-2.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.237
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.177
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|3.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.641
|0.957
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|73-70-63-72
|-14
|19
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-71
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.