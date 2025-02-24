Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 3.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.