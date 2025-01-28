Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Collin Morikawa (+1400): The California native won his first major in this neck of the woods, and his all-around game suits this week’s venues. Three rounds at Pebble should give his approach game plenty of room to shine.
- Taylor Pendrith (+5500): The Canadian pops on some of our Course Fit tools, thanks in large part to his T7 finish two years ago, and he’s coming off strong performances at Kapalua and Torrey Pines.
Props
- Harry Hall, Top 10 (+600): Taking a flier on one of the hottest players in the field, as Hall’s T21 at The American Express was his worst result in his last six starts dating back to October.
- Lee Hodges, Top 20 (+360): Taking a similar angle as the Hall pick, Hodges has finished T16 in four of his last five starts including a T9 finish at Torrey. Ride the hot hand, at least into the top quarter of this no-cut event.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+1800): Åberg was runner up here at Pebble Beach a year ago and – in my mind – the man most likely to win had the tournament gone the full 72 holes. I’m banking on him to have recovered from his ailment that saw him throwing up and doubling over at Torrey Pines. The Saturday finish last week certainly helps in that regard.
- Jason Day (+3500): Day played better than his T32 suggests last week, with his issues being almost exclusively on the greens. I expect he atones at a happy hunting ground where he has 11 top 15 results from 14 tries.
Props
- Patrick Cantlay, Top 10 (+160): Cantlay is not only coming off a fifth place at The American Express but he’s been inside the top 11 in his last four trips to Pebble Beach.
- Sam Burns, Top 10 (+275): His combination of deadly putting, solid approach play and strokes gained off the tee on par 5s make him a great fit for this course rotation. Was 10th a year ago also.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+1800): This is an easy week to forget about Åberg after his finish at Torrey Pines. The wind got him, like everyone else. Then a stomach bug hit in a final-round 79. He goes from +1000 in a full field event to +1800 in an 80-man event. I’m not going to write him off, especially at a place he finished second last year.
- Eric Cole (+12000): The big concern in his game is off the tee. Yet, those negative numbers the last two seasons didn’t hurt him at Pebble Beach, with two top-15 finishes. I’ll keep beating the “Eric Cole is going to win soon” drum, especially at this price.
Props
- Taylor Pendrith, Top 20 (+145): Only three players this week are gaining more strokes on the field in their last five events. Their names happen to be Scheffler, Thomas and Matusyama. Pendrith is in form and had a T7 in his last Pebble appearance in 2023.
- Min Woo Lee, Top Oceania (+330): This market has four players in it and is skewed toward Jason Day because of his success here and his recent form. This is a numbers play for me on a player with plenty of talent who needs to beat three guys.
