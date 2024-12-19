Fantasy primer: Get to know new Fantasy Game ahead of Opening Drive

Assuming that all gamers will burn through all three starts on Scheffler – a must if for no other reason than defensive purposes – he becomes the game within the game. At which tournaments you roster him depends on numerous factors, not the least of which is that only two of the four Signature Events in Segment 1 do not have a cut, so we’re all guaranteed to avoid zeroes on the weekend (ignoring the chance of a withdrawal or disqualification). However, there’s considerable merit to abstain during the no-cut tournaments in favor of saving his punch in those with a cut that he’s a very good bet to survive.