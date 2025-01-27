Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Both tracks are stock par 72s and stretch to the same tips that they have for a few years now. Pebble Beach Golf Links maxes at just 6,972 yards but its greens are the smallest on the PGA TOUR, while Spyglass Hill is only 7,041 yards with larger greens that still are below average among all courses on the docket. All putting surfaces consist of Poa annua and could measure the prepared 12 feet on the Stimpmeter with calm breezes. The worst of the rough is trimmed to three inches for the second consecutive year, a reflection of an increase of an inch from previous editions.