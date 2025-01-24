Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The PGA TOUR's West Coast Swing continues on to its third leg at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The second Signature Event of the season sees the world's best return to the vistas of Monterrey Peninsula to take on one of the game's toughest tests on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
Scottie Scheffler returns for his first event of the season following hand surgery. Last year's winner Wyndham Clark returns to defend his title following his course-record-setting effort.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up in Pebble Beach:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Horschel, Billy
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
McNealy, Maverick
Hughes, Mackenzie
Rodgers, Patrick
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Power, Seamus
Griffin, Ben
Yu, Kevin
Kim, Tom
Taylor, Nick
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Højgaard, Rasmus
Aon Swing 5 (projected through Farmers Insurance Open)
TBD until completion of Farmers Insurance Open
Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Fowler, Rickie
Mitchell, Keith
Spieth, Jordan
Woodland, Gary
FedExCup Fall Points List
Glover, Lucas
Rose, Justin
Hubbard, Mark
Knapp, Jake
Lee, Min Woo
Hossler, Beau
Moore, Taylor
Novak, Andrew
van Rooyen, Erik
Ghim, Doug
Todd, Brendon
Vegas, Jhonattan
