PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR's West Coast Swing continues on to its third leg at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    The second Signature Event of the season sees the world's best return to the vistas of Monterrey Peninsula to take on one of the game's toughest tests on both Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

    Scottie Scheffler returns for his first event of the season following hand surgery. Last year's winner Wyndham Clark returns to defend his title following his course-record-setting effort.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up in Pebble Beach:

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Scheffler, Scottie
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Horschel, Billy
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)

    McNealy, Maverick
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Echavarria, Nico
    English, Harris
    Power, Seamus
    Griffin, Ben
    Yu, Kevin
    Kim, Tom
    Taylor, Nick

    Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through Farmers Insurance Open)

    TBD until completion of Farmers Insurance Open

    Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt

    Fowler, Rickie
    Mitchell, Keith
    Spieth, Jordan
    Woodland, Gary

    FedExCup Fall Points List

    Glover, Lucas
    Rose, Justin
    Hubbard, Mark
    Knapp, Jake
    Lee, Min Woo
    Hossler, Beau
    Moore, Taylor
    Novak, Andrew
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Ghim, Doug
    Todd, Brendon
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Ghim, Doug
    Todd, Brendon
    Vegas, Jhonattan