Expert Picks: The American Express
2 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sungjae Im (+1200): I would have preferred Im at +1400 before Xander Schauffele withdrew, but I still want a win ticket on the South Korean. He has been nails in the desert, with last year’s T25 finish his worst result in six appearances.
- Davis Thompson (+4000): Nearly a winner here two years ago, were it not for a hop of a flagstick. Thompson followed with a T21 result and got his maiden TOUR win last summer. Knows how to go low, with six of eight rounds at 67 or better across this rota.
Props
- Daniel Berger Top 10 (+500): I continue to believe that Berger is on the rise, and this is an event where he has finished T40 or better in three straight appearances, with every round in the 60s, highlighted by a T12 result.
- Danny Willett Top UK & Ireland (+450): The former Masters champ is the longshot in a three-man market. Yes, Harry Hall has exceeded expectations in 2025, but this is a lofty price should Hall stumble given I’m not expecting much out of David Skinns after last week’s MC.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Adam Hadwin (+7500): While his recent form has me a little concerned, his tournament history is very solid with a few runner-ups, a third and two T6s, including one a year ago. Hadwin also has the La Quinta course record of 59.
- J.T. Poston (+6000): A T11 and T6 his last two times out here and has since won a shootout on TOUR – the exact scenario he will be faced with this week. When the scores go low, the Postman usually delivers.
Props
- Sam Burns, Top 10 including ties (+170): My one “chalk” play of the week would be for Burns to contend. Someone from the top of the board will be in the mix, but winning will need a little luck. Burns is in form, and owed some luck after his disastrous double-double finish a year ago.
- Frankie Capan III, Top 20 including ties (+360): Something about this young man pops and the rookie will make a name for himself soon on TOUR. I want to be on the bus before others are and his odds drop.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Eric Cole (+5500): To me, this week screams under-the-radar player who has been in the mix a lot lately. A fifth place last week is a good start. If you pair that with a T6 and T15 in his last two starts of 2024, a breakout for Cole seems on the horizon.
- Will Zalatoris (+5500): At some point, Zalatoris is going to regain the form that made him a consistent threat. He’s already healthier and stronger and showed some signs of good golf at Kapalua with two rounds of 65. He also had a T6 here in 2022.
Props
- Patrick Cantlay, Top 10 (+230): Cantlay has 11 rounds of 68 or better at The American Express the last four years (68% of his rounds). He was runner-up in 2021 and solo ninth in 2022. I also like that he finished with three good rounds at Kapalua after a rough start.
- Adam Hadwin, Top Canadian (+260): Hadwin has a pair of second places, a T3 and a pair of T6s here. Oh yeah, he also shot that 59 in 2017.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
