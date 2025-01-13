PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Reavie at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Reavie's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
    • Reavie finished 52nd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Reavie's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20245266-70-66-71-15
    1/19/2023MC71-74-72+1
    1/20/2022MC72-67-72-5
    1/21/2021MC71-70-3
    1/16/2020MC71-70-67-8
    1/17/20192867-68-69-69-15

    Reavie's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie is averaging -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176287.8293.2
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%71.03%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.7
    Par Breakers9324.35%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.62%12.70%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times (42.9%).
    • Last season Reavie had his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 19-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 161 points last season, Reavie ranked 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.4370.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.394-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.137-1.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.2921.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.198-1.256

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3273-65-67-76-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-63-71-72-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-66-67-75-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.