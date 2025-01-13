Chez Reavie betting profile: The American Express

In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Chez Reavie has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Reavie is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.