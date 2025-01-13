Chez Reavie betting profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Reavie's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
- Reavie finished 52nd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Reavie's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|1/19/2023
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|1/20/2022
|MC
|72-67-72
|-5
|1/21/2021
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
|1/17/2019
|28
|67-68-69-69
|-15
Reavie's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Reavie has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Reavie has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie is averaging -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|287.8
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.35%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|12.70%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times (42.9%).
- Last season Reavie had his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 19-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 161 points last season, Reavie ranked 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.437
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.394
|-1.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.137
|-1.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.292
|1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.198
|-1.256
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|73-65-67-76
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-63-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.