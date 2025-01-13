Power Rankings: The American Express

Led again by architect Tim Liddy, the Pete Dye Stadium Course is poised again to best reflect Dye’s vision of Scotland in the desert. New overseeded TifEagle putting surfaces are larger by as much as 30 percent. Some fairway bunkers are gone and no greenside bunker went untouched. The course stretches an additional 23 yards and reads 7,210 yards on the scorecard. For returning competitors, they will notice that the 227-yard, par-3 sixth hole is four yards longer, while the 214-yard, par-3 13th has added 19 yards. Those holes ranked as the respective hardest and third-hardest on the course in each of the last two editions.