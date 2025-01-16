Draws and Fades: Pete Dye Stadium Course performers in great shape at The American Express

Of those yet to play the Stadium Course, the odds for Kirk intrigue me the most. He has a chance to go to Nicklaus Tournament tomorrow to go low once more and was T3 in this tournament two years ago. While Kirk let me down last week in Hawaii, the fact I’m not on him this week now worries me! While Spaun and Day have the same score on the same rotation, neither of those two have great results in prior starts here and you are getting worse odds. I’d like to think Day is priming himself for another Torrey Pines blitz in upcoming weeks while Spaun’s Sunday at the Sony Open is still on my mind. He had that tournament in his grasp only to surrender.