Bolton: Time for stars to shine in Xander Schauffele's absence at The American Express

As a reminder, all points scored by your captain are doubled throughout the tournament as long as he’s among your starters. Unless he misses a cut, withdraws or is disqualified, there is almost no reason to bench him at any time. The exception is if four of your other charges are, say, tied for first entering the final round and your captain is pulling up the rear. It’s an extreme example and it’ll probably come into play for someone at some point, but it’s a good one to prove that the impact of FedExCup bonus points still resonates even if your captain remains alive.