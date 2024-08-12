Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela celebrates after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2022, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Vegas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/11/2022
|MC
|67-73
|E
|8/19/2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|8/8/2019
|38
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|8/23/2018
|15
|67-68-72-68
|-9
Vegas' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished first once.
- Over his last five appearances, Vegas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 7.711 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.512.
- On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 29.63% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.7
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.41%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.71
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|6
|29.63%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|15.34%
|11.94%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Vegas has accumulated 685 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 6.078 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.979). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.633
|3.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.512
|2.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.111
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.515
|1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.520
|7.711
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
