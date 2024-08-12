PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela celebrates after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela celebrates after a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Vegas has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2022, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    Vegas' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/11/2022MC67-73E
    8/19/2021MC70-72E
    8/8/20193872-69-71-67-5
    8/23/20181567-68-72-68-9

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished first once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Vegas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 7.711 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.633 ranks eighth on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.512.
    • On the greens, Vegas has registered a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 29.63% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10310.7312.2
    Greens in Regulation %273.41%62.78%
    Putts Per Round16129.7129.5
    Par Breakers629.63%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8515.34%11.94%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas has participated in 16 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Vegas has accumulated 685 points, which ranks him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952.
    • Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 6.078 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.979). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6333.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5122.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.1110.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.5151.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5207.711

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.