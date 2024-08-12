Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 6.078 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.979). That ranked ninth in the field.