16M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen placed seventh in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2021, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • van Rooyen has played the FedEx St. Jude Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 14-under and finishing seventh.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/19/2021769-67-62-72-14

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 0.941 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 1.536 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 55th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.190.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 27.96% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55302.8307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1569.58%49.65%
    Putts Per Round10629.0330.5
    Par Breakers2427.96%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.94%11.46%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • As of now, van Rooyen has accumulated 813 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.010. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3481.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1900.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.285-1.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3840.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6381.536

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
