Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.010. In that event, he finished 25th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).