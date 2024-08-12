Erik van Rooyen betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Erik van Rooyen placed seventh in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2021, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 15-18 in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, at TPC Southwind .
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- van Rooyen has played the FedEx St. Jude Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 14-under and finishing seventh.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/19/2021
|7
|69-67-62-72
|-14
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, van Rooyen has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 0.941 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 1.536 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.348 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 55th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 68th on TOUR with a mark of 0.190.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 27.96% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|302.8
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.58%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.03
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.96%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.94%
|11.46%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 21 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- As of now, van Rooyen has accumulated 813 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.942.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.424 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen put up his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking fifth in the field at 3.010. In that event, he finished 25th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.348
|1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.190
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.285
|-1.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.384
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.638
|1.536
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
