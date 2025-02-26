Luke Clanton on his gear at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Luke Clanton, a junior at Florida State University, is still an amateur golfer, but he’s ranked 93rd overall in the Official World Golf Rankings. He’s played in 11 PGA TOUR events so far in his career, highlighted by a T2 at the 2024 John Deere Classic, a fifth-place finish at the 2024 Wyndham Championship, a T2 at The RSM Classic 2024 and a T15 at the recent 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
This week, Clanton returns to PGA TOUR playing on a sponsor exemption, and this time around, he’s added a Swoosh to his look. Last Thursday, Clanton took to Instagram to announce a new deal with Nike Golf.
“To future me, I would say, keep taking it slow,” Clanton said in the Instagram video. “Every step and every rep led me to this moment. But those moments don’t define me. This is just the beginning. Now, it’s time to go all in. Time to go further. Dream bigger. Push harder. It’s time ... to just do it.”
As part of the deal with Nike, Clanton will be stashing his clubs in a Nike staff bag, but here on the PGA TOUR equipment report, we’re especially interested in the clubs inside of Clanton’s bag.
At the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Clanton showed up with a Titleist TSR2 driver, a TaylorMade BRNR mini driver, a TaylorMade UDI driving iron, TaylorMade P760 long irons (4-6), TaylorMade P7MB short irons (7-9), four TaylorMade MG4 wedges, and a new Scotty Cameron Tour-Only T9 putter, which is custom-made with rounded edges compared to the retail model.
When it comes to his equipment, Clanton remains relatively hands-off in the fitting process, trusting the experts instead.
“I can't tell you what my loft/lie is or my degree or whatever it could be,” Clanton said in a press conference on Wednesday. “I leave it up to the people I trust and the people I know. I think I kind of have a great team around me that helps me out with the process. I try not to overcomplicate things with golf because it's already complicated enough.”
While at Torrey Pines for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open, however, Clanton stumbled upon a Scotty Cameron putter on the practice green that caught his eye. He put it into play immediately that week, and it’s still in the bag at PGA National Resort.
“I didn’t putt too great at (Sony Open in Hawaii), and I put it in at (Torrey Pines) and gained about five shots in the first couple rounds, and I said, ‘That's not too bad,’ and I kept it in,” Clanton said about his new putter.
Clanton is clearly open to switching into new equipment if he finds something better, but from the sounds of it, he won’t be going away from his TaylorMade P760 long irons anytime soon. The irons first released to the public back in 2018, and TaylorMade no longer makes the irons, but Clanton has tracked down a fresh set in case something should happen to his current P760 irons.
A look at Luke Clanton's TaylorMade P760 long irons. (Credit GolfWRX)
“We just actually found a backup set for the first time,” Clanton said of his 7-year-old irons. “It's pretty cool to know that I don't have to stress out about traveling with them and hopefully they don't break … so my caddie – I've been telling him for years about these 760 irons that we just can't find, and TaylorMade doesn't have any more. He went to an old club pro in Illinois and found a set that's brand new. He always brings like one little gift for every event and he brought them over this week, and it was pretty cool.”
Clutch find by the caddie!
Gear aside, Clanton can secure his PGA TOUR card via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated by making the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. All eyes will be on Clanton in Florida.
See more in-hand photos of Clanton’s equipment over on GolfWRX.com.