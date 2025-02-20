Luke Clanton inks Nike endorsement deal

Clanton, the world’s top-ranked amateur, is on the verge of clinching a PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated. He will play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on a sponsor exemption; with a made cut, he would clinch the 20th point necessary to earn a PGA TOUR card after the NCAA Championship this spring (he could also defer the card until after his senior season). Sargent can also accept TOUR membership after the NCAA Championship via PGA TOUR University Accelerated; he earned his 20th Accelerated point in fall 2023.