Jordan Spieth switching to new hybrid, testing new Titleist GT driver

“I put in a 7-wood [at Torrey Pines], but then now I've got back to the hybrid, but the new hybrid, the GT," Spieth said on Tuesday at PGA National Resort. For me, it's all about distance gaps. For a hybrid, it's about the look, first and foremost, and then can I hit a draw that spins enough, and from there the club is pretty easy for me. It passes the look test, hits the yardage window, and then I can turn it and have it stay in the air, are the combinations.