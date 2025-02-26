Jordan Spieth switching to new hybrid, testing new Titleist GT driver
Written by GolfWRX
Throughout his career, 13-time PGA TOUR winner Jordan Spieth has typically traveled with 15 clubs from week to week, deciding between a hybrid and a 3-iron based on course and weather conditions. His hybrid gets the nod when he wants a higher-flying option, and the driving iron gets the starting spot when he wants a more penetrating ball flight.
Over the last four years, the hybrid in Spieth’s rotation has been a Titleist TSi2 model that was released to the public back in 2021. His reliable TSi2 option, however, has recently been replaced by a new Titleist GT hybrid model.
While at Torrey Pines, where the rough is long and thick, Spieth began testing out the new hybrid, looking for a higher-launching ball flight to advance the ball farther out of the rough. He was happy with the new model, but he ended up actually using a Titleist 7-wood for the week.
With Spieth making his tournament debut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the start of the PGA TOUR's Florida Swing, the rough isn’t as penal, so Spieth is going back to a hybrid. But instead of using his old TSi2 hybrid, he’s now opting for the new GT2 hybrid.
“I put in a 7-wood [at Torrey Pines], but then now I've got back to the hybrid, but the new hybrid, the GT," Spieth said on Tuesday at PGA National Resort. For me, it's all about distance gaps. For a hybrid, it's about the look, first and foremost, and then can I hit a draw that spins enough, and from there the club is pretty easy for me. It passes the look test, hits the yardage window, and then I can turn it and have it stay in the air, are the combinations.
“I play a driving iron a few events a year, and then I almost always played a hybrid. The only times I've played a 7-wood are the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and then the tournament a couple weeks ago (The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines). It's a good club. I was just hitting them last week, and the hybrid was just a little bit more consistent in accuracy for me.”
Jordan Spieth on recovering from wrist surgery
That isn’t the only news coming out of the Spieth camp when it comes to equipment, though. Spieth was also spotted testing various driver heads and shafts on Tuesday. He’s currently deciding between Titleist TSR2 and Titleist GT2 head models, and he’s deciding between his typical Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft, and a new Fujikura Ventus VeloCore+ shaft, which are designed to promote consistent center-face contact, tightened dispersion and increased control of the club throughout the swing
Spieth sat 10th on TOUR last season for Total Driving, but in his return to action in 2025 after wrist surgery, has dropped to 159th, as well as averaging almost 3 yards less off the tee.
Jordan Spieth on surprise putter switch at WM Phoenix Open
Spieth has certainly kept things entertaining when it comes to his equipment in 2025, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up this week, either. Tune into the event this week to see Spieth using his new Titleist GT2 hybrid, and find out what driver he decides to play, too.