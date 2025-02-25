Jordan Spieth set for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches debut, eyes spot at Bay Hill via Aon Swing 5

Spieth finished a pedestrian T69 of 78 players at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational with rounds of 76-74. In between, though, he finished T4 at the WM Phoenix Open, contending into the final round before eventual winner Thomas Detry pulled away on the back nine. Spieth took away plenty of positives from that week, though, feeling that his comeback from injury had progressed ahead of schedule. He ranked second that week in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, and he gained nearly four strokes on the greens to rank No. 13 in Strokes Gained: Putting, doing so with a new putter in the bag for the first time in roughly seven years.