Equipment roundup: Scottie Scheffler among those making major club switches at The Genesis to deal with tough Torrey Pines

Scheffler wasn’t the only one needing help with the conditions. To no surprise, Scheffler’s good friend Sam Burns, who he frequently plays practice rounds with, opted for the same strategy, using a Callaway Apex UW 7-wood. To counter the rough, the unique profile of the Apex UW lineup helps promote the launch and distance benefits of a high-lofted fairway wood but with the shape and versatility of a hybrid. Fellow Callaway staffer Si Woo Kim added the new Elyte Triple Diamond 7-wood to his bag for Torrey Pines, while Spieth used a lofted Titleist GT2 and Byeong Hun An went for the almost absurd 1-iron, 3-iron, 7-wood selection. It was a week where looking for forgiveness from off the fairways, and even on them, would be vital.