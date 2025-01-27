Check out five top takeaways from 2025 PGA Show

For Puma’s new Ignite Elevate Tour golf shoes, the smallest of details can make all the difference. The spiked version that the likes of Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland will all be wearing on TOUR has subtle differences to the standard version. The Tour offering sees the “PWRSaddle” moved further back towards the heel to help stabilize the power of a TOUR player. Also, with Hovland and Homa both big users of the AimPoint putting technique, the shoe rides lower than standard, giving the players a better feel for the slope on the greens.