What to know about TaylorMade’s Qi35 driver, woods launch

The Qi35 features four different driver models to help golfers across the board. The standard Qi35 sees the same high inertia shape as the Max head with increased size from front to back. The Qi35 is set up with two weights – 13 grams in the back and three grams in the front – to customize the balance point and CG. With the standard weight positioning the Qi35 is a 9K inertia driver but when swapped it lowers to an MOI of 8.1K but increases distance for on-center hits.