What to know about Cobra’s new DS-Adapt lineup

The new DS-Adapt family features Cobra’s new FutureFit33 adjustable hosel. A system that sees 33 different loft and lie settings that can be adjusted independently. Using a tool all 33 settings can be made quickly to adjust the loft and lie by + or - 2 degrees in any direction to help aid any shot-shape and shot window. Cobra has implemented its “Smartpad Technology” to ensure the clubface remains square at address regardless of the loft or lie setting with a sole geometry design allowing the club to lie naturally. Golfers can find their ideal setting using Cobra’s FF33 interactive guide.