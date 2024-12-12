What to know about Cobra’s new DS-Adapt lineup
A look at Cobra's new DS-Adapt drivers. (GolfWRX)
Multiple models implementing FutureFit33 hosel technology
Written by Alistair Cameron @ACameronPGATOUR
The season of new equipment just keeps giving with Cobra Golf launching its newest models of drivers, fairways and irons. The DS-Adapt lineup sees a new level of customization with the introduction of the centerpiece FutureFit33 hosel.
Here’s what to know about the new release.
More options to adjust
The new DS-Adapt family features Cobra’s new FutureFit33 adjustable hosel. A system that sees 33 different loft and lie settings that can be adjusted independently. Using a tool all 33 settings can be made quickly to adjust the loft and lie by + or - 2 degrees in any direction to help aid any shot-shape and shot window. Cobra has implemented its “Smartpad Technology” to ensure the clubface remains square at address regardless of the loft or lie setting with a sole geometry design allowing the club to lie naturally. Golfers can find their ideal setting using Cobra’s FF33 interactive guide.
“Progressive Aero” shaping
All four of the new DS-Adapt drivers feature Cobra’s “Progressive Aero” shaping to reduce drag and increase club and ball speed. Each model features discrete shaping to tune performance for specific player types. To optimize performance for individual player types, each of the new DS-Adapt drivers features an internal “Adaptive Weighting” system utilizing an advanced version of Cobra’s “Pwr-Bridge” weight that is tailored for each loft and model. Each driver, fairway wood and hybrid also features Cobra’s H.O.T face which utilizes machine learning to create 15 hot spots across the face to maximize ball speed across and help with off-center contact.
Four driver models on offer
The DS-Adapt LS is designed for golfers with higher-end swing speed and reduce ball spin rates. The LS model features the most aerodynamic design of the four models through a raised rear, higher crown peak, new heel aero shaping, and compact address profile at only 445 cc.
The DS-Adapt X is the newest addition to the lineup and is designed to fit a wide range of skill levels. At the usual 460 cc, the X features a balanced weighting from front to back to create a proportion between speed and forgiveness.
The MAX-K features the highest moment of Inertia (10K) of the four models with an oversized profile still at 460cc.
The DS-adapt MAX-D shows a slightly oversized shape (460 cc) with a low, heel-biased Center of gravity to help those looking for a draw bias.
Both the LS and X drivers feature adjustable weights for added customization.
Options through the bag
For fairway woods Cobra has three options; DS-Adapt LS, DS-Adapt X and DS-Adapt MAX. Each offers the same properties as the driver lineup mentioned above.
The DS-Adapt hybrid lineup sees multiple lofts staggered from 17 degrees through to 28 degrees.
Two options are available for the DS-Adapt iron lineup. The DS-Adapt and DS-Adapt MAX irons are both designed with game-improving constructions and technologies aimed to help mid to high-handicap golfers. The MAX set delivers a higher MOI with a larger head, 2-degree weaker lofts and a wider sole than the standard model.
All DS-Adapt products will be available for fitting and pre-sale on Dec. 12, 2024, and at retail and online on Jan. 10, 2025.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR covering equipment. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.