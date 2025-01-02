What to know about Callaway's new Elyte golf club lineup

With the new year comes the season of club launches, and Callaway leads the way with the first drop of 2025. Coming off a year that saw Xander Shauffele win two majors, sit second on TOUR for Strokes Gained: Total and jump from 47th to 10th in SG: Off-the-tee aided by a switch to Callaway’s Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, the company is now launching a new range across the board with their Elyte lineup of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. Shauffele was spotted with the new Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver and 3-wood this week at The Sentry.