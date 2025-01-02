What to know about Callaway's new Elyte golf club lineup
Written by Alistair Cameron
With the new year comes the season of club launches, and Callaway leads the way with the first drop of 2025. Coming off a year that saw Xander Shauffele win two majors, sit second on TOUR for Strokes Gained: Total and jump from 47th to 10th in SG: Off-the-tee aided by a switch to Callaway’s Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond driver, the company is now launching a new range across the board with their Elyte lineup of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. Shauffele was spotted with the new Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver and 3-wood this week at The Sentry.
Here’s what you need to know about the Eylte family.
Fixing the gap between speed and forgiveness
Callaway focused on three aspects of performance in its driver design to bridge the gap between speed or forgiveness: club-head shape, materials utilized and the artificial intelligence used in research and development.
To create faster club-head speed with the Elyte driver lineup, Callaway assembled 75 unique product variants to find a head shape that didn’t have a trade-off in the moment of inertia (MOI) and significant penalties to the center of gravity (CG). Compared to the Ai Smoke, the head on the Elyte features a lower profile heel section, and the ribbon is now deeper and higher.
Normally, raising the ribbon on the design of a driver comes with a higher point for the CG thus resulting in more spin. To counter this, Callaway switched from carbon fiber to a thermoformed carbon material, which is lighter and stronger. The Elyte driver head features more thermoformed carbon down the perimeter and across the crown and ribbon section to displace previous titanium and weight. As a result, both the CG and spin are lowered.
At the forefront of AI usage in golf club manufacturing, Callaway has redeveloped the club face and launched their Ai 10X face on the Elyte lineup to create 10 times more control points. Increased data allowed Callaway to optimize ball speed and spin depending on the strike point and tighten the dispersion of accuracy for mishits compared to the previous face design.
The new Callaway Elyte X model driver debuting on TOUR in 2025. (Credit Callaway media)
Four driver models developed
Callaway is introducing four total models: standard Eltye, X, Triple Diamond and Max Fast. The standard Elyte model looks to fit the majority of players, featuring an adjustable weight setting on the rear of the head for fade, neutral or draw bias. The Elyte X model features more heel weighting with neutral and draw settings. The Max Fast features a lighter head to help increase swing speed and also offers neutral and draw weighting settings. Finally, Callaway is returning with a Triple Diamond model with a TOUR-preferred shape and interchangeable weight screws for stability at the back end of the driver's head and lower spin, while offering the workability needed.
Xander Schauffele will put the new Callaway Elyte driver into play this week at The Sentry. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Elyte fairway woods
Available in the same four model offerings as the Elyte drivers plus as Ti model, Elyte fairway woods promote high launch and low spin while reducing turf interaction. Two key areas – misses low on the face and contact across the face – were the main focus of the fairway woods’ development. To help with low contact, Callaway created the Tungsten Speed Wave, which features 35 grams of floating tungsten positioned low and forward in the head, to increase ball speed and spin.
Callaway has looked to enhance contact across the face by implementing an improved sole shape design, first seen on the Apex Utility woods. The Elyte fairway wood structure sees a 57% reduction for sole contact with the ground, allowing golfers to hit down on the turf more and deepen the contact points across the face.
Along with the four models seen across the driver lineup, Callaway is launching an Elyte Titanium (Ti) design. This unique model blends the features seen on the standard Elyte model along with the design of Triple Diamond head, with a deeper face and titanium face and body.
The new Callaway Elyte Max Fast model 3-wood debuting on TOUR in 2025. (Credit Callaway media)
Elyte hybrids and irons
Included with the launch are three hybrid models and four iron models. The Elyte hybrids – standard, X, Max Fast – feature adjustable 13-gram (9-gram in Max Fast) tungsten and 3-gram aluminum weights that can be swapped to toggle between a neutral and draw ball flight. More adjustability can be had with the new OptiFit 4 hosel system with seven unique loft and lie combinations.
Elyte irons can be found in standard, HL, X and Max Fast, all featuring the new Speed Frame construction with 20% more urethane to stiffen the top line and reinforce for stability, the Ai 10X face and Tri-sole design. The sole design is created to show a sharp leading edge chamfer, inspired by TOUR players, to help with efficient turf interaction and increase speed and forgiveness.
The standard Eltye model is designed for distance and consistency with a refined shape. The HL model offers higher launch and carry with the X model featuring an oversized shape for forgiveness. Finally, the Max Fast design is a lighter weight design to increase swing speed.
