Check out new products spotted during FedExCup Fall, latest clubs to hit USGA Conforming List
5 Min Read
A close-up look at the RTZ Tour Rack wedges. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Throughout the 2024 FedExCup Fall season – and now that the offseason is upon us – the golf equipment sphere has welcomed a plethora of never-before-seen products that either GolfWRX.com has spotted inside the ropes at PGA TOUR events, or that the USGA has recently unveiled on its Conforming List.
The wave of new products started at the 2024 Procore Championship in September, and it hasn’t let up since.
Equipment fans, strap in, because the list of new products is extensive.
Have fun perusing your 2025 wish list! (Products are listed below in chronological order.)
Srixon ZXi irons
A close-up of the Srixon ZXi irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
After Hideki Matsuyama was seen testing a new Srixon ZXi LS driver at the 2024 TOUR Championship, Srixon kept the launches coming in the FedExCup Fall season. At the 2024 Procore Championship in September, Srixon unveiled its new ZXi5 and ZXi7 irons, which are the likely replacements for the previous ZX5 MkII and ZK7 MkII irons.
The big question here is: What is different in the new ZXi5 and ZXi7 irons compared to the previous ZK5 MkII and ZK7 Mkii iron models, which Keegan Bradley recently used to win the 2024 BMW Championship?
Also, when will the company officially launch them to the public?
These questions will be answered in time. For now, read and see more photos on GolfWRX.com.
Odyssey putters (Square to Square and Ai One models)
Also at the 2024 Procore Championship, Odyssey dropped a new Ai-One Square 2 Square Jailbird putter, which gave GolfWRX.com a first look at the company’s zero-torque design. Since the initial launch, Odyssey has since released its Square 2 Square putter platform to the public.
Read GolfWRX.com’s full breakdown of the new “stroke-balanced” putters here.
Adam Schenk unveils Mizuno S-3 prototype irons
A close-up look at the Mizuno S-3 prototype irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Adam Schenk, who changes golf clubs so often that he travels with two golf bags every week on the PGA TOUR, surprised everyone by unveiling new Mizuno Pro “S-3” prototype irons at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Schenk was testing just the 9-iron and pitching wedge, and the company has yet to speak on the irons publicly, so these irons truly remain a mystery.
When will these irons be announced to retail? Or, at the very least, when will we see the full sets?
For now, read and see more photos on GolfWRX.com.
L.A.B. OZ.1 Pro Proto (OZ.1 and OZ.1i)
A look at Adam Scott's L.A.B. Golf prototype putter. (Credit GolfWRX)
The first we heard of L.A.B. Golf’s new OZ.1 mallet design was when Adam Scott unveiled a new broomstick prototype back in September. Then, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship, GolfWRX.com got its first in-hand look at the OZ.1 Pro Prototypes.
Eventually, in late November, L.A.B. Golf officially launched its new OZ.1 and OZ.1i putters to retail. The designs feature a new, half-moon shape, offering consumers the option between the one-piece aluminum OZ.1 head and the OZ.1i, which comes with the company’s first retail face insert.
Read more about L.A.B. Golf’s new OZ.1 putter collection.
Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls
A look at the newly launched 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
At the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas in October, Titleist launched its new 2025 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls. Player conversion into the new balls has been fierce; at The RSM Classic in Sea Island, 37 players had switched to the 2025 Pro V1 (16) or Pro V1x (21). The winner of The RSM Classic, Maverick McNealy, switched into the 2025 Pro V1 model the week of his victory.
Read more about Titleist’s new Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls on PGATOUR.com.
Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack wedges
A close-up look at the RTZ Tour Rack wedges. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Cleveland's new RTZ Tour Rack wedge prototypes were first spotted on TOUR by GolfWRX.com at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open. Several Cleveland staffers switched into the new models the first week they became available on TOUR, however, the company has yet to speak on the new designs or potential retail releases publicly. So, for now, we’re still waiting to hear more.
See more photos on GolfWRX.com.
Cobra DS Adapt drivers
Also at the Shriners Children’s Open in October, GolfWRX.com got its first look at Cobra’s new DS Adapt drivers. Early testers included Rickie Fowler and Justin Suh.
A closer look at the Cobra DS Adapt driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Fast forward to earlier this week, several new Cobra DS Adapt drivers have made their way onto the USGA Conforming Clubs List, including a Cobra DS Adapt LS, a DS Adapt Max D, a DS Adapt Max-K and a DS Adapt X.
A new Cobra driver family launch appears to be well on its way, the only question is when?
Read more about the Cobra DS Adapt drivers on GolfWRX.com.
Callaway Elyte (Elyte Triple Diamond, Elyte Max Fast, Elyte, and Elyte X)
A detailed look at the Callaway Elyte driver. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Based on new entries on the USGA Conforming Clubs List, Callaway has a new “Elyte” driver family on the way, including models such as the Elyte Triple Diamond, Elyte Max Fast, Elyte and Elyte X.
When will we see them out in the wild? That remains to be seen. But next time PGA TOUR players tee it up in competition, they are approved for competition. Buckle up, Callaway fans.
Read more about Callaway’s new Elyte drivers on GolfWRX.com.
Wilson DynaPWR drivers
Wilson’s new crop of drivers spotted at The RSM Classic included three models: DynaPWR Carbon, DynaPWR Max and DynaPWR LS, each equipped with carbon crowns and carbon sole plates. Martin Trainer put one of the new drivers into play during the first week they were available, with other players giving them a test drive leading up to the event.
We’re still waiting on further information from Wilson on the new designs, but for now, read and see more photos on GolfWRX.com.
A close-up of the Ping G440 (left) and Wilson DynaPWR (right) drivers. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Ping G440 drivers
GolfWRX.com got its first in-hand look at Ping’s new G440 LST and G440 Max drivers at The RSM Classic, but they didn’t hit the USGA Conforming Clubs List until last week, so we’ve yet to see any drivers in PGA TOUR competition. Now that the drivers are approved for play, however, that could change at the next PGA TOUR competition. Keep your eyes peeled at the event for early adopters into the new G440 driver family.
Of course, Ping has yet to comment on the new designs or retail potential, but it seems to be only a matter of time.
Read and see more photos of Ping’s new G440 drivers on GolfWRX.com.