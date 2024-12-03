Check out new products spotted during FedExCup Fall, latest clubs to hit USGA Conforming List

GolfWRX.com got its first in-hand look at Ping’s new G440 LST and G440 Max drivers at The RSM Classic, but they didn’t hit the USGA Conforming Clubs List until last week, so we’ve yet to see any drivers in PGA TOUR competition. Now that the drivers are approved for play, however, that could change at the next PGA TOUR competition. Keep your eyes peeled at the event for early adopters into the new G440 driver family.