What to know about L.A.B. Golf’s latest Adam Scott-designed OZ.1 putters

L.A.B. Golf burst onto the scene in 2019 when Adam Scott first used one of its Directed Force putters on TOUR. The unique look and technology behind the club quickly caught people’s attention. Since then, two other zero-torque designs have hit the greens with the Mezz and Link lineups. Now L.A.B. is launching the OZ.1 collection, consisting of two models, designed by Scott and featuring the company’s first face insert.