What to know about L.A.B. Golf’s latest Adam Scott-designed OZ.1 putters
L.A.B. Golf unveils their newest putter model, the OZ.1 collection. (Credit L.A.B. Golf)
Written by Alistair Cameron
L.A.B. Golf burst onto the scene in 2019 when Adam Scott first used one of its Directed Force putters on TOUR. The unique look and technology behind the club quickly caught people’s attention. Since then, two other zero-torque designs have hit the greens with the Mezz and Link lineups. Now L.A.B. is launching the OZ.1 collection, consisting of two models, designed by Scott and featuring the company’s first face insert.
Here’s what to look out for with the new OZ.1 lineup.
1. Scott’s influence
Work on the OZ.1 putters began back in 2023 with Scott, the Australian star who’s won 14 times on the PGA TOUR, offering his insight. He shared his thoughts on moving towards a more traditional mallet shape with design features that were inspired by a favorite sports car. That led the L.A.B. team to develop the OZ.1’s half-moon head with a solid-body construction.
A top down view of the new L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 putter. (L.A.B. Golf)
“Collaborating with Adam Scott was an inspiring and rewarding process for our team,” said L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn, “and it provided invaluable insights into the nuances of shape, feel, sound and performance from one of the most experienced and respected players on the PGA TOUR.”
Scott was first spotted with a proto version of the putter back in September, and since then other TOUR players have used the OZ.1, including Scott’s Presidents Cup teammate, Byeong-Hun An.
2. First insert
The OZ.1 collection features the first putter insert designed by L.A.B. Golf. Although the standard version is made of a single piece, the OZ.1i features a fly-milled, medium-depth stainless steel insert mechanically bonded to the aluminum body of the putter (the ‘i’ in the model name refers to ‘insert’). The insert offering gives golfers the option for a firmer feel and faster ball speeds.
The L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 collection is the first putter from L.A.B. Golf to feature a face insert. (Credit L.A.B. Golf)
3. Increased customization
Unlike other models, the OZ.1i and OZ.1 custom putters introduce a new 0-degree shaft lean option. This gives golfers the option of a vertical shaft at address and no longer limits users to the L.A.B press grip found in earlier models. Both models are also available with a 2-degree shaft lean option.
The custom versions of the OZ.1i and OZ.1 models also give golfers options to select a preferred length, lie angle, head weight, color, alignment marking, shaft and grip.
A stock option is available for those unable to make decisions, coming with the most popular lie angle: 69 degrees, at either 33, 34 or 35 inches in length. The stock version comes in the matte black finish.
L.A.B. Golf has also launched a special release version of the OZ.1 to celebrate Scott’s influence (and his Masters win in 2013). This green version of the OZ.1 features a cream-colored kangaroo graphic on the sole, a tribute to Scott’s Australian heritage. It also comes with a Seamus Golf headcover with a sheep wool interior, and packaging displaying 32 L.A.B. Golf logos in conjunction with Scott’s 32 worldwide victories.
The green OZ.1 celebrating Scott is now available, while the stock and custom models of the OZ.1i, which features L.A.B.’s first insert, are expected to launch in December. The custom and stock versions of the OZ.1 custom and OZ.1 follow in January.
