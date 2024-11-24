Winner's bag: Maverick McNealy collects first TOUR win after ball switch at The RSM Classic

"Globally in my golf swing, my swing direction was way right and so everything was a big draw," McNealy said. "I couldn't hit any flighted shots because if you hit down, it creates more path to the right, so it was just a mess. So I realized I had to swing left and hit more down and those irons compared to the blades I was using, they have more bounce and they kind of – if I swung the way I was swinging before, I hit them all thin, so I had to feel like I was smacking down on them. Mike Taylor, who built all my irons through college, he says that the tools train the player. So this was kind of a preemptive tweak to have my equipment help me make the changes that I want to make in my golf swing."