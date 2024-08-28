Akshay Bhatia plans to add mini driver, more changes at TOUR Championship

“I’m going to the softer golf ball, so from the (Callaway Chrome) Tour X to the Tour,” Bhatia said. “Obviously the greens are really firm this week. Softer for me, like, you want to win major championships, you need to hit it higher and softer. And the golf ball I play is a lower-spinning ball, which is good, say, 16 weeks out of the year, but then you’ve got four majors and then, obviously, some Signature Events play pretty firm.