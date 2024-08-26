East Lake looks back to move forward

When the club went searching for an architect to bring back the course’s earlier look, it didn’t take long to realize Green was the man for the job. Parker recalls their introductory phone call, which he expected to last five minutes, stretching for 45 instead. Green already was well-versed in Ross’ work and understood East Lake’s place in the game, both as the venue for the TOUR Championship and the catalyst for change in an East Lake community that was once riddled with crime and drug use. East Lake is now a shining example for the “purpose-built communities” model that has transformed cities across the country.