See coolest equipment from The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone
5 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
On Wednesday at East Lake Golf Club ahead of the 2024 TOUR Championship, 16 of the world’s biggest golf YouTube stars and creators gathered to compete in the inaugural Creator Classic presented by Blackstone.
As always, GolfWRX.com was on-site to check out what equipment all the contestants had in their bags.
It turns out that content creators don’t just have big games and big personalities, but they have some great taste in gear, too. Below, we break down the top 10 clubs that we spotted at the Creator Classic, in no particular order.
1. Toney’s Dude Perfect wedge
A closer look at Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney's custom Callaway Jaws Raw wedge. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Dude Perfect is a group of friends who film outrageous trick shots and other athletic endeavors for the world’s viewing pleasure. Tyler Toney represented his team at the newly restored East Lake Golf Club with a custom Callaway Jaws Raw wedge, with silhouettes of his team members hitting their trick shot celebrations. The five members outlines are Toney himself, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University, started their channel in 2009 and have amassed over 60 million subscribers on YouTube.
2. Steele’s borrowed Biggest Big Bertha headcover
A closer look at Roger Steele's old-school Callaway headcover, borrowed from his dad's basement. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Roger Steele has serious speed off the tee, regularly eclipsing 195 mph of ball speed off the tee – his first tee shot went over 330 yards on the 10th hole at East Lake. To put that in perspective, Cameron Champ currently leads the PGA TOUR in ball speed, with an average of 190.41 mph, so Steele can rip it. To protect his driver, Steele borrowed an old-school Callaway Biggest Big Bertha headcover from his dad’s stash in the basement. The Biggest Big Bertha was originally released in 1997 so the headcover seen on Steele's bag was older than most of the creators in the field.
We love a good throwback headcover.
3. Paige’s putter
A closer look at Paige Spiranac's rainbow-colored Swag putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Paige Spiranic’s rainbow-colored Swag putter was a show-stopper at East Lake. The putter started as a display piece at Swag Golf’s headquarters until Spiranic convinced the company to let her take it off the wall and into her bag. The pearlescent color design of the putter left Swag wondering if anyone could handle looking down at the putter head in sunny conditions. But there was no stopping Spiranic.
4. Finch’s throwback 3-wood
A closer look at Peter Finch's Ping i15 3-wood. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Although Steele had the oldest headcover in the field, Finch wins the award for oldest club. His Ping i15 3-wood was first released to the public in 2009. According to his caddie, Finch put it in the bag after filming a popular YouTube series with another famous British creator, Rick Shiels. The pair like to go head-to-head playing with second-hand clubs they have purchased on a budget. Apparently, Finch liked the old i15 better than the new technology on the market, and he flies it around 290 yards.
5. Morris’ prototype putter
A closer look at YouTube creator Micah Morris' TaylorMade Spider X Proto putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Micah Morris, a TaylorMade staffer, was using a TaylorMade Spider X Proto putter with a slant neck. Uniquely, the putter comes with a milled face, rather than TaylorMade’s popular PureRoll insert, for a slightly different feel. Although Morris is known to be one of the longest on YouTube, he has the game on the greens with this custom flatstick.
6. Kwon’s Good Good wedge
Luke Kwon's custom Callaway Jaws Raw sand wedge features the GoodGood logo laser-etched on the back. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Despite Kwon leaving the channel earlier in the year, Luke Kwon still represents the Good Good team with their logo laser-etched on the back of his custom Callaway Jaws Raw sand wedge. He overcame an opening double bogey at the first hole to force his way into the final playoff. Needing to make a tricky up-and-down at the 18th hole, Kwon used the wedge above to make birdie at the par-5 18th to take home the inaugural Creator Classic.
7. Boucher’s fresh set
Mac Boucher on the 18th at East Lake Golf Club. (Courtesy Mac Boucher)
Mac Boucher came to the Content Creator Classic nursing a wrist injury, and to help soften the blow at impact, Boucher brought out a completely fresh set of TaylorMade Qi game-improvement irons equipped with graphite shafts. His set was so fresh, in fact, that he unboxed the irons while on the range at East Lake, and played with the stickers on the clubs. After the round, Boucher gave the new set of irons to a lucky fan who had been cheering on the creators.
8. Nutt’s custom orange putter
A closer look at Mason Nutt's bright orange L.A.B. Mezz.1 with custom Cowboys laser-etching. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Macon Nutt, a former Oklahoma State golfer currently representing the BustaJack YouTube channel, wowed the crowd with a bright orange L.A.B. Mezz.1 with custom Cowboys laser-etching in honor of his alma mater. On the sole of the putter, there are two OSU-themed stamps, with "Go Pokes" on the left and then an outline of Pistol Pete the Cowboys' mascot. On the back of the putter, Nutt has a custom BustaJack logo stamped to represent their channel.
9. Clark’s custom driver
Garrett Clark, leader of the Good Good YouTube channel, was using a custom Callaway Ai Smoke Paradym Triple Diamond driver, with the Good Good logo and colorway on the sole, which will be available to the public next week. He equips the driver with a custom Good Good light-blue-colored Fujikura Ventus 6X shaft, too.
This isn't the first time that the Good Good crew has teamed up with Callaway. The two have collaborated to bring fans custom putters, golf balls, gloves and shoes.
10. Perez’s 'Mamba Mentality' headcover
Fat Perez used a “Mamba Mentality” headcover on his 7-wood in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Nick Stubbe, but better known by his YouTube name of “Fat Perez," plays golf with flair, and he’s known for his cross-sport Euro Step celebration, imitating a popular basketball move, as showcased on his white-and-black headcover. Keeping with the basketball theme, Perez was also using a “Mamba Mentality” headcover on his 7-wood in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was known for his tenacity and killer instincts on the court.