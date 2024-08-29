See coolest equipment from The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone

Roger Steele has serious speed off the tee, regularly eclipsing 195 mph of ball speed off the tee – his first tee shot went over 330 yards on the 10th hole at East Lake. To put that in perspective, Cameron Champ currently leads the PGA TOUR in ball speed, with an average of 190.41 mph, so Steele can rip it. To protect his driver, Steele borrowed an old-school Callaway Biggest Big Bertha headcover from his dad’s stash in the basement. The Biggest Big Bertha was originally released in 1997 so the headcover seen on Steele's bag was older than most of the creators in the field.