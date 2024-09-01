Winner's Bag: See clubs Scottie Scheffler used to capture FedExCup trophy at TOUR Championship
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Scottie Scheffler captured his first FedExCup with a dominant performance at the newly restored East Lake Golf Club after an equally as dominant season. The TOUR Championship marks Scheffler's seventh PGA TOUR win of the season, including the Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship and four Signature Events. He also earned gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Check out the clubs he used en route to his FedExCup victory.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (3, 4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks SM9 Proto (60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1