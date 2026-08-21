Draws and Fades: Chris Gotterup poised to challenge over weekend at BMW Championship

Plenty of other big names are within reach, and with Bellerive proving to be more gettable than expected, we could be in for a wild weekend of leaderboard movement. The leaderboard tells us who has played well, but a deeper dive into the strokes gained data tells us how they got there. This provides a guide for players headed in the right direction, and also highlights a few names who could get swallowed up by the Bellerive rough on the weekend.