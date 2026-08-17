Matt McCarty betting profile: BMW Championship
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Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Matt McCarty will tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23 in the BMW Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and is held at the 7,448-yard, par-70 course in St. Louis, Missouri.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|73-72-71-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|66-70-70-66
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|70-66-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-70-63-67
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-80
|+12
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-69
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|64-71-75-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.195
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.070
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.289
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.273
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.140
|-0.158
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 838 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.94% (136th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.