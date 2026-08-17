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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Matt McCarty drains 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Matt McCarty will tee off at Bellerive Country Club from Aug. 20-23 in the BMW Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and is held at the 7,448-yard, par-70 course in St. Louis, Missouri.

Latest odds for McCarty at the BMW Championship.

McCarty's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6373-72-71-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2966-70-70-66-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5070-66-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC75-67+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3069-70-63-67-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-80+12--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-69+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6064-71-75-71+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--

McCarty's recent performances

  • McCarty's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarty has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.195-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.070-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.289-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2730.722
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.140-0.158

McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
  • McCarty has earned 838 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.94% (136th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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