Matt McCarty betting profile: BMW Championship

McCarty's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarty has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.