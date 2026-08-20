Draws and Fades: Patrick Cantlay built for BMW Championship pressure

He’s managed to pick up speed and distance, averaging well over 300 yards off the tee on Thursday, a big-time number for Cantlay. We know he has the putting acumen to perform when it matters the most, and he certainly knows what’s at stake. If he continues on this path of improved performance, he doesn’t need to do anything out of the ordinary. I think Cantlay has a legitimate chance to win outright, but I'll definitely be eyeing that Top-10 market as a firm play.